Narayanganj factory fire

24 bodies handed over to families after 26 days

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The process of handing over the bodies of workers—killed in fire at Hashem Foods factory in Rupganj of Narayanganj— to the relatives has resumed at around 2:00pm on Wednesday at the morgue of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH)—26 days after the inferno ravaged the factory.

Some 45 bodies have been identified after conducting DNA tests on charred remains of burnt-out factory. Some 24 bodies were handed over to their respective families on Wednesday.

The remaining 21 corpses will be handed over to the relatives on Saturday. CID additional deputy inspector general Imam Hossain confirmed the development to the media.

He said, “So far, we have identified 45 of 48 bodies of fire victims at Shezan juice factory.”

The relatives started to throng the morgue premises since Wednesday morning to receive the bodies of workers. Then the wailing families left the morgue at around 1:40pm after taking the bodies of their near and dear ones in ambulance.

A massive fire broke out on the ground floor of the building of Hashem Foods factory in Rupganj of Narayanganj on 8 July 2021.

