273 people killed during Eid rush: Jatri Kalyan Samity

Like other years, motorcycles were the most lethal form of transport, recording 93 deaths in 87 accidents. This accounts for 36.25 per cent of the total accidents and 34.06 per cent of the total deaths recorded.

About 33.33 per cent of accidents took place on national highways, 43.33 per cent on regional highways, and 18.33 per cent in feeder roads, the report stated analysing the locations of accidents.

Of the total accidents 3.33 per cent occurred in Dhaka and 0.83 per cent in Chattogram.

If fatalities and accidents on rail and waterways are added to the road accidents, as many as 295 people died and 488 sustained injuries in 262 accidents occurring jointly on the country's road, rail and waterways during the said period.