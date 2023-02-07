Over 24,000 fires killed 98 in 2022: Fire Service

The statistics covering the period between 1 January and 31 December, 2022, said among the deceased (excluding the fire fighters), 72 were male, and 13 female.
Among the injured, excluding employees and officers of the FSCD, 303 were male, 74 female.
The estimated damage caused by the fire incidents was over Tk 3.42 billion.
Overall 38.5 per cent incidents occurred due to electric short circuit, which was the main reason of fires, while 16.1 per cent fire incidents were caused by throwing away lit cigarettes.
Gas burners, the third highest, were responsible for 14 per cent of the incidents.