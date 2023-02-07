Accident

Over 24,000 fires killed 98 in 2022: Fire Service

Prothom Alo English Desk
Fire breaks out at RS Tower in the Green Road area, Dhaka on 7 January 2022File photo

At least 24,102 fire incidents occurred across the country last year, according to statistics compiled by Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) headquarters, reports news agency UNB.

A total of 98 people, including 13 fire fighters were killed and 407 others, including 30 FSCD staff, were injured in the fire incidents, it said.

The statistics covering the period between 1 January and 31 December, 2022, said among the deceased (excluding the fire fighters), 72 were male, and 13 female.

Among the injured, excluding employees and officers of the FSCD, 303 were male, 74 female.

The estimated damage caused by the fire incidents was over Tk 3.42 billion.

Overall 38.5 per cent incidents occurred due to electric short circuit, which was the main reason of fires, while 16.1 per cent fire incidents were caused by throwing away lit cigarettes.

Gas burners, the third highest, were responsible for 14 per cent of the incidents.

Read more from Accident
Post Comment