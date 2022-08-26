Accident

Two construction workers die falling off high rise

Two construction workers died on Friday falling from an under-construction building in capital’s Agargaon area, reports UNB.

The deceased are named Shahadat Hossain, 22, and Md Rokon, 32. Both of them are from Kazipur upazila of Sirajganj district.

The accident occurred at a 14-storey high-rise located in West Agargaon, at around 2:45 pm.

Kabir Hossain, a fellow worker of the victims, said there was construction work running on different floors of the building.

The duo was building a wall standing on a scaffold. They accidentally fell on the safety shelf of the second floor after the rope of the scaffold snapped, leaving them critically injured.

They were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared them dead around 4:45 pm, Kabir added.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost said the bodies have been kept in the hospital morgue for autopsies.

