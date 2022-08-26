Two construction workers die falling off high rise

Kabir Hossain, a fellow worker of the victims, said there was construction work running on different floors of the building.

The duo was building a wall standing on a scaffold. They accidentally fell on the safety shelf of the second floor after the rope of the scaffold snapped, leaving them critically injured.

They were rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where doctors declared them dead around 4:45 pm, Kabir added.

Inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost said the bodies have been kept in the hospital morgue for autopsies.