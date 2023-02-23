Five killed as bus hits CNG-run autorickshaw in Bogura

Five people have been killed as a long route passenger bus hits CNG-run autorickshaw on Rangpur-Dhaka highway in Bogura.

The accident took place at around 11:30am at Sujabad area of Shahjanpur upazila in Bogura.

Police have confirmed the identities of three deceased. They are, CNG-run autorickshaw driver Hazrat Ali,35, cloth trader Golam Rabbani Badsha, 60, and autorickshaw passenger Shahana Begum, 35.

The bus driver and assistant fled the spot after the accident. Agitated people set the bus on fire. Fire fighters tried to douse the blaze, however, the bus was burnt down.