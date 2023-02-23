Five killed as bus hits CNG-run autorickshaw in Bogura

Police and witness said the autorickshaw with passengers were heading towards Bagbari Bazar in Gabtali upazila from Bogura town.
Meanwhile, a bus of Swadesh Paribahan was going to Dhaka from Gaibandha.
When the autorickshaw reached the second bypass road in Bogura town and tried to move to Bagbari road, the bus of Swadesh Paribahan collided with the autorickshaw. Four people died on the spot.
Upon information, the fire fighters reached the spot and rescued three bodies and sent an injured 10-year-girl to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital. The girl died later.
Family members took the body of autorickshaw driver to their village home.
Shahjahanpur police station officer-in-charge Abdul Quader said five people have been killed as a bus collided with an autorickshaw at the second bypass road. However, names of all people could not be ascertained.