University student among 2 killed in Dhaka road accidents

Sharmin Nasreen Iva, duty officer of Hatirjheel police station, said the bus which hit the university student also ran over Baten when it was taking a turn at Hatirjheel U-loop, leaving him dead on the spot.

Bus driver Arif, 31, and his helper were detained in this connection, she said, adding that the bus was taken under their custody later.

The bodies were sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy, said Inspector Bachchu.