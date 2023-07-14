University student among 2 killed in Dhaka road accidents

Two people including a university student were killed in separate accidents in Dhaka’s Rampura and Hatirjheel on Thursday afternoon, reports UNB.
The deceased were 24-year-old Zahid Hasan, a mechanical engineering student at North China Electric Power University in China and 13-year-old physically challenged Baten.
Zahid’s elder brother Imran Hossain said that they went to Gulshan for shopping from Demra staff quarter by a bus and got off near Rampur Bridge and were walking on the road.
Suddenly, a speeding bus ran over Zahid, leaving him critically injured.
He was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead around 5:20 pm, said inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost.
Sharmin Nasreen Iva, duty officer of Hatirjheel police station, said the bus which hit the university student also ran over Baten when it was taking a turn at Hatirjheel U-loop, leaving him dead on the spot.
Bus driver Arif, 31, and his helper were detained in this connection, she said, adding that the bus was taken under their custody later.
The bodies were sent to the hospital morgue for autopsy, said Inspector Bachchu.