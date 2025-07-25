Milestone School and College campus in unsafe zone, should be relocated

Though the Milestone School and College campus in Diabari of the capital’s Uttara is technically legal, it is effectively located in unsafe zone as the institution falls in the approach area (takeoff and landing areas) of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, according to Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP).

The BIP suggested institutions including schools, colleges and madrasahs that attract gatherings and are also located in the airport approach area should be relocated.

BIP highlighted these issues in an immediate investigation report titled “Plane crash at Milestone School: State’s responsibility and actions needed for public safety and development control”.

BIP joint secretary urban planner Tamjidul Islam presented the report at a press conference at Planners Tower in Banglamotor, Dhaka on Friday.

According to the report, no structures can be built within 500 feet of an airport runway, and the following 13,000 feet—or about 4 kilometers—is known as the approach area, which is used for aircraft takeoff and landing.