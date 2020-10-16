4 killed as train rams car in unmanned crossing

Correspondent
Jashore
Mangled private car after it was rammed by a train at Bhangagate railway crossing in Jashore's Abhaynagar on Friday
Four people were killed as a train rammed into a private car in Jashore’s Abhaynagar upazila on Friday.

The accident took place at Bhangagate railway crossing at around 5:00pm.

Among the dead, two were male, one female and another a child.

Noapara railway station sources said, Khulna-bound Mahananda mail from Chapainawabganj hit the private car at the unmanned railway crossing.

The car was mangled after the accident.

A 28-year old man and 40-year old woman were killed on the spot while a 5-year old girl child died on the way to upazila health complex.

The other injured man died while being taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital.

Noapara railway station master Mohasin Reza said the Bhangagate railway crossing is illegal.

He said the railway movement has remained normal.

Officer in charge of Abhaynagar police station Tajul Islam said they are trying to find the identities of the deceased.

