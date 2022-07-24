Accident

Road crash leaves two dead in Tangail

Road accident
A bus-truck collision left the drivers of both vehicle dead on Dhaka-Bangabandhu Bridge Highway at Kalihati upazila in Tangail district early Sunday, said police.

Ten others were injured in the accident. The identities of the deceased could not be confirmed immediately, reports UNB.

Jilkad Hossain, sub inspector (SI) of Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station said, the accident occured in the early hours of Sunday when the northern region-bound truck from Dhaka crashed into a of ‘Hanif Paribahan’ coming from the opposite direction in Soilla area, leaving the drivers dead on the spot.

Meanwhile, another pickup van hit the wrecked truck after its driver lost control over the steering, he said.

A long tailback on the both sides of the busy highway was created due to the accident. The injured were rushed to Tangail sadar hospital, the SI added.

