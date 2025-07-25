Fighter jet crash at Milestone School: Another child succumbs to injuries
One more child who sustained burn injuries in the fighter jet crash into the Milestone School and College campus in Diabari of the capital’s Uttara, has passed away.
Thirteen-year-old Musabbir Makin breathed his last at the intensive care unit (ICU) of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the capital at 1:05 pm today, Friday, after battling for life for four days.
Musabbir was a student of class-VII. He was the younger son of Md Mohsin, a sanitary ware trader from Gazipur.
Burn Institute resident surgeon Shawon Bin Rahman told Prothom Alo that 70 per cent of Musabbir’s body sustained burns.
With this, the death toll at the Burn Institute from the plane crash rose to 15.
Earlier on Friday, Tasnim Afroze Aiman, 10, a student of class-IV, succumbed to his injuries at Burn Institute at 9:32 am. Forty-five per cent of his body had been burned. He lived with his parents in Sector 17 of Uttara and was a son of Ismail Hossain, a businessman from Shariatpur.
A Bangladesh Air Force fighter jet crashed into a building of Milestone School and College in Diabari, Uttara around 1:15 pm on 21 July, leaving huge casualties.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services’ (DGHS), as of Friday at 12:00 pm, the death toll in the plane was 32 on Friday and 51 others underwent treatment at various hospitals.
Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), however, earlier said on Tuesday afternoon that 31 people had died. Later that night, another person died at the Burn Institute. As a result, the media reported the death toll as 32.
Meanwhile on Thursday, authorities at the Milestone School and College said in a press release that 20 students, two teachers, and two guardians were killed in the plane crash as of 6:20 pm on Thursday.