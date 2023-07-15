7 Bangladeshis die in factory fire in Saudi Arabia

Seven Bangladeshis died in a fire that broke out in a sofa factory in the industrial area of Hofuf city of Saudi Arabia on Friday evening, reports news agency UNB.
At least nine workers lost their lives in the fire and seven of the deceased have been identified as Bangladeshis, said the ministry of foreign affairs.
The deceased were identified as Arif Mohammad Shahadat, Barek Sardar, Mohammad Shakil Pramanik, Saiful Islam, Ruman Pramanik, Mohammad Firuz Sardar Ali and Md. Rob Hossain.
Three of the deceased Bangladeshis were reportedly from Natore. The bodies were kept at the King Fahad Morgue of Hofuf city.