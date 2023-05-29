Two SSC examinees killed in road crash in Mymensingh

Two secondary school certificate (SSC) examinee were killed and another was injured on Sunday after a bus hit the motorbike that they were riding near the Beltoli area of Gouripur upazila in Mymensingh district, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Zakir Hossain, 18, resident of Biska union in Tarakanda upazila and Shaon Hasan Sumit, 18, resident of Kashiganj Sadhupara area.

Both the deceased were taking part in the SSC examination this year from local Creation Model School.