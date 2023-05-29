Two SSC examinees killed in road crash in Mymensingh

Two secondary school certificate (SSC) examinee were killed and another was injured on Sunday after a bus hit the motorbike that they were riding near the Beltoli area of Gouripur upazila in Mymensingh district, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Zakir Hossain, 18, resident of Biska union in Tarakanda upazila and Shaon Hasan Sumit, 18, resident of Kashiganj Sadhupara area.
Both the deceased were taking part in the SSC examination this year from local Creation Model School.
Locals and witnesses say two friends came to the Shyamganj Kumudganj SSC examination centre where one of their friends was taking part in the agricultural education exam on Sunday.
After the examination, they were returning home on a motorcycle. On the way, when they reached Beltali in Gouripur upazila, a Birishiri-bound bus coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle, leaving Zakir dead on the spot.
Later, locals rescued Sumit and a third rider Nazmul and rushed them to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital where Sumit succumbed to his injuries in the afternoon while undergoing treatment. Nazmul, who was seriously injured, was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment.
Monjurul Haque, in-charge of Shyamganj highway police outpost, said the bus was seized but the driver managed to flee the scene.