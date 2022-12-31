Three victims of Uttarkhan fire admitted to hospital

The three burn victims are– Daliya Rahman (35), her mother Aleya Begum (55) and Daliya’s brother’s daughter Laiju (30). Out of them, Aleya has suffered 60 per cent burns in her body.
The accident occurred at around 8:00pm.
Uttarkhan police station’s sub-inspector (SI) Rajib Khan said, Daliya’s family lives in a rented apartment on the third floor of an eight-storied building named Dream Palace, situated adjacent to the Rajabari Orphanage.
On Friday night when the gas-run stove was turned on, the kitchen caught fire. Police suspect that gas leaked from the cylinder and filled up the kitchen. When the stove was lit to boil water, the kitchen caught fire.