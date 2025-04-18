Truck, pickup van collision kills 4 in Habiganj
Four people were killed and five others injured in a collision between a truck and a pickup van in Madhabpur upazila of Habiganj early Friday. The accident occurred around 2:00 am in the Bakharnakhar area on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway.
Police have yet to identify the deceased as of 9:00 am Friday. Among the victims, two were men and two women.
According to police and local sources, a Dhaka-bound truck collided head-on with a pickup van coming from the opposite direction. The impact killed four people on the spot. The pickup van was carrying 10 to 12 passengers along with household goods.
The five injured were taken to Habiganj Sadar Hospital for treatment.
Madhabpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Abdullah Al Mamun said the four bodies have been recovered and sent to Habiganj Sadar Hospital. Police are working to identify the deceased.
The pickup van has been seized by the Highway Police, while the truck driver fled the scene after the accident.