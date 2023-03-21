Accident

Three killed in Dinajpur road accident

Prothom Alo English Desk
Map of Dinajpur districtProthom Alo illustration

Three people were killed and eight others were injured after a pickup van crashed into a bus of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) in Dinajpur’s Doshmile area, reports UNB.

The accident occurred Monday at around 6.00pm in front of the Darbarpur Jame Masjid on the Dinajpur-Rangpur highway, police said.

The deceased were identified as Mostakim Ahmed, 27, Sohanur Rahman Sohan, 26, and pickup driver Foyzar Uddin, 40, of Dinajpur’s Chirirbandar upazila. All of the deceased were the passengers of the van.

The injured were rescued by the locals and sent to Dinajpur’s M Abdur Rahim Medical College and other hospitals. Most of them were sent home after primary treatment. The pickup fell on the side of the road after the crash.

Contacted, Golam Maola, inspector of Dinajpur Kotwali police station, said the Thakurgaon-bound BRTC bus crashed with the speeding pickup van coming from the opposite side of the highway.

