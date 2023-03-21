Three killed in Dinajpur road accident

The deceased were identified as Mostakim Ahmed, 27, Sohanur Rahman Sohan, 26, and pickup driver Foyzar Uddin, 40, of Dinajpur’s Chirirbandar upazila. All of the deceased were the passengers of the van.
The injured were rescued by the locals and sent to Dinajpur’s M Abdur Rahim Medical College and other hospitals. Most of them were sent home after primary treatment. The pickup fell on the side of the road after the crash.
Contacted, Golam Maola, inspector of Dinajpur Kotwali police station, said the Thakurgaon-bound BRTC bus crashed with the speeding pickup van coming from the opposite side of the highway.