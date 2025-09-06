Five killed as passenger bus plunges into Rehmatkhali canal in Lakshmipur

Five people were killed when a bus of Ananda Paribahan lost control and fell into the Rehmatkhali Canal in the Chandraganj area of Lakshmipur Sadar upazila. The incident occurred today, Saturday, at around 8:30 am near Kafil Uddin Degree College.

The deceased were identified are Zainal Abedin ,57, Morshed Alam, 40, Md Majed, 30, Md Ripon, 40, of Shekpur village, Sadar, and Humayun Kabir of Naogaon. Humayun, who lived in Latifpur, Chandraganj, worked for a pharmaceutical company.

About a month ago, on 7 August, a microbus had also sunk in the same canal, killing seven members of the same family. That accident occurred almost one kilometre from today’s site, near Chandraganj East Bazaar, Noakhali.