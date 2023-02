A school teacher and a van driver were killed after a bus hit the van at Mohanpur upazila in Rajshahi district on Monday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Mustafizur Rahman Uzzal, an English teacher at Nakheel Ideal High School, and van driver Mobarak Hossain.

The accident occurred around 8.30am at Keshorhaat area of the upazila when the Rajshahi-bound bus coming from Naogaon hit the van, leaving the duo critically injured, said Selim Badsha, officer-in-charge (OC) of Mohanpur police station.