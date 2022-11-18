Three of family crushed under bus wheels in Natore

According to locals and police, a GM Paribahan bus was heading towards Lalpur from Natore through the Lalpur-Gopalpur regional highway.

As the bus reached Dhebar Para veterinary hospital around 4:15 pm, the driver lost its control and ran over a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction. Three motorbike riders died on the spot.

Hearing the news, police rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies. After the accident, the bus driver and its assistant fled away. However, police seized the bus. Lalpur police station officer in charge said efforts are underway to detain them.