Md Sajal Miah, a pedestrian, said he found the boy in a critical condition after the bus hit him in front of Delta Hospital around 5.30pm.

Later, he rushed the boy to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where physicians declared him dead around 6.30pm.

Md Bachhu Mia, inspector of the DMCH police outpost, said the body has been kept at the morgue for autopsy.