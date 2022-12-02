Former DU teacher drove the car that dragged, killed the woman

The woman who was later declared dead in the hospital fell to the ground from a bike as the private car hit it around 3:00 pm in front of the fine arts faculty.
The deceased was identified as Rubina Akhter, 45, a resident of Tejgaon in Dhaka. She was heading towards her parents house at Hazaribagh on a motorbike rode by her brother-in-law.
According to the eyewitnesses, the woman got trapped with the bumper of the private car.
But, instead of stopping the vehicle, the driver tried to flee away, speeding up the car. The university students chased the car down at Nilkhet intersection and retrieved the woman. She was then immediately taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where she was pronounced dead.
After chasing the vehicle down, the students beat up the car driver mercilessly -- a time when he introduced himself as Mohammad Azhar Jafar Shah, a former teacher of international relations of DU.
Presently, Jafar Shah is undergoing treatment at DMCH. When asked about the former teacher, DU proctor AKM Golam Rabbani told Prothom Alo that he was sacked from Dhaka University in 2018 due to his inactivity in academic activities, including taking classes.
The university has no information about his residence. The law enforcement agency will take action as per the law.