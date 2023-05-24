College teacher killed as bus runs over him in Bogura

A college teacher was killed when a bus knocked him down on Bogura-Rangpur highway at Jhopgari in Sadar upazila of Bogura district on Wednesday, UNB reports.
The deceased was identified as Hafizur Rahman, 50, a teacher of Ghoraghat Government College in Dinajpur district and son of Mizanur Rahman of Dhunat upazila.
The accident occurred at 10:30 am when the Rangpur-bound bus hit Hafizur while crossing the road, leaving him dead on the spot, said Afzal Hossain, sub-inspector of Sadar Police Station.
Police seized the bus but the driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.