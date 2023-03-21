Accident

Blast at Science Lab area

DU student succumbs to wounds

Correspondent
Dhaka University
Three people were killed in a fire which broke out following an explosion at the Basundhara lane at a building in the capital’s Science Lab area on 5 March.Syed Zakir Hossain

Dhaka University (DU) student Nur Nabi, who was injured in the blast at a three-storey building in the capital's Science Lab area, has passed away, raising the death toll to six.

He succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday afternoon while undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

DMCH police outpost in-charge inspector Bacchu Mia confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

Nur Nabi, a resident in Kuliarchar of Kishoreganj, was a student of the Islamic Studies department under 2018-19 academic session. He would stay at Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall of the university.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, proctor AKM Golam Rabbani said, "Member of our proctorial body and teachers rushed to the hospital. Family members of Nur Nabi are present there. We will cooperate his family as per the decision they will take."

The three-storey building rocked in explosion on 5 March afternoon -- a time when Nur Nabi was standing next to the building. A heavy object fell on his head, leaving him injured critically. His right leg was also broken.

The blast claimed the lives of three people on the spot, injuring at least 15. Later, two others died in the hospital while undergoing treatment.

Investigation sources said the incident of blast took place due to accumulation of gas.

Read more from Accident
Post Comment