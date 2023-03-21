DU student succumbs to wounds

Dhaka University (DU) student Nur Nabi, who was injured in the blast at a three-storey building in the capital's Science Lab area, has passed away, raising the death toll to six.

He succumbed to his wounds on Tuesday afternoon while undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

DMCH police outpost in-charge inspector Bacchu Mia confirmed this to Prothom Alo.