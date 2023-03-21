DU student succumbs to wounds

Nur Nabi, a resident in Kuliarchar of Kishoreganj, was a student of the Islamic Studies department under 2018-19 academic session. He would stay at Shahid Sergeant Zahurul Huq Hall of the university.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, proctor AKM Golam Rabbani said, "Member of our proctorial body and teachers rushed to the hospital. Family members of Nur Nabi are present there. We will cooperate his family as per the decision they will take."
The three-storey building rocked in explosion on 5 March afternoon -- a time when Nur Nabi was standing next to the building. A heavy object fell on his head, leaving him injured critically. His right leg was also broken.
The blast claimed the lives of three people on the spot, injuring at least 15. Later, two others died in the hospital while undergoing treatment.
Investigation sources said the incident of blast took place due to accumulation of gas.