7 victims of Faridpur road accident identified

Identities of the seven people, who were burnt to death as an ambulance caught fire after hitting the railing of a road in Faridpur, have been found.
The victims are Taslima Begum, 50, wife of Azizar from Felanagar village under Gunbahar union in Faridpur’s Boalmari upazila, their daughter Kamala, 30, and Kamala’s three children Arif, 12, Hasib, 10 and Afsa, 1, army sergeant Mahmud’s wife Beauty, 26, and her son Mehedi, 10.
The accident took place on the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway near the Maligram flyover in Chandra union of Bhanga upazila at around 11:00 am on Saturday.
Meanwhile, ambulance’s driver Mridul Malo, 28, also succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Faridpur’s deputy commissioner Md Kamrul Hasan Talukder and police superintendent Md Shahjahan are waiting at Faridpur Medical College Hospital to hand over the bodies to their relatives.
Kamrul Hasan Talukder said a five-member probe body has been formed to investigate the accident.
Families of the victims would get Tk 20,000 each, the DC added.
Ambulance driver Mridul said he lost control of the vehicle as some four-five motorbikes were approaching recklessly and later it crashed to the railing of the expressway.