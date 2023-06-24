7 victims of Faridpur road accident identified

Identities of the seven people, who were burnt to death as an ambulance caught fire after hitting the railing of a road in Faridpur, have been found.

The victims are Taslima Begum, 50, wife of Azizar from Felanagar village under Gunbahar union in Faridpur’s Boalmari upazila, their daughter Kamala, 30, and Kamala’s three children Arif, 12, Hasib, 10 and Afsa, 1, army sergeant Mahmud’s wife Beauty, 26, and her son Mehedi, 10.

The accident took place on the Dhaka-Bhanga Expressway near the Maligram flyover in Chandra union of Bhanga upazila at around 11:00 am on Saturday.