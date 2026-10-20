Natore road accident: Bus supervisor was driving while driver slept in rear seat

Sohel Rana, the supervisor of an RP Special Paribahan bus, was driving when the vehicle met with an accident in Bonpara, Natore. The driver and his assistant were sleeping in the rear seats at the time, according to three passengers on the bus.

Sohel Rana, 38, was from Faradpur village in Godagari upazila of Rajshahi. He is survived by his wife and two children. His family members said he had previously worked as a bus driver but began working as a bus supervisor about two years ago.

Fourteen people were killed and at least 32 injured when an RP Special Paribahan bus collided with a sand-laden truck on the Natore-Pabna highway in Bonpara, Baraigram upazila, Natore, at around 4am on Tuesday.