Air Force’s training aircraft crashes in Chattogram river
A training aircraft of Bangladesh Air Force crashed in Karnaphuli river in Chattogram on Thursday morning.
Two injured pilots of the aircraft were rescued. One of them is in a critical condition, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
BAF’s YAK 130 training aircraft crashed due to technical glitches in the Patenga area, the ISPR added.
Speaking about this, Chittagong airport’s manager Group Captain Taslim Ahmed told Prothom Alo said the two pilots jumped from the aircraft with parachutes during the accident.
Sadarghat river police said the aircraft crashed in Karnaphuli river. One of their teams immediately reached there.