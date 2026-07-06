They slept side by side at night, but never woke again

The bodies of four women and children were placed side-by-side on the floor of a small room under a tarpaulin roof, covered with blankets and towels.

Several men and women stood nearby, looking at the bodies. A woman standing in the crowd while weeping said, "They all went to sleep together last night. They never woke up."

The family had fled Myanmar about a year and a half ago to escape shelling and gunfire by the Arakan Army, only to lose their lives in a landslide at the Balukhali Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar.

This Monday morning at the Balukhali refugee camp in Ukhiya, Cox's Bazar, was filled with grief and panic after heavy rainfall triggered landslides that killed eight people in three Rohingya camps. The incidents occurred at four locations in the Balukhali, Kutupalong and Jamtoli camps between 1:00am and 3:00am.