Met Office issues lightning alert in 12 dists

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has issued lightning alert for multiple districts, warning of gusty or squally winds accompanied by lightning flashes.

According to the Met Office bulletin, rain or thunder showers accompanied by lightning flashes and temporary west/northwesterly gusty or squally speed 45-60 KPH or more is likely to occur over the districts of Jashore, Kushtia, Satkhira, Chuadanga, Khulna, Barishal, Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Cox’s Bazar during next 02-04 hours commencing from 2:30 pm of Wednesday where in the following instruction are suggested.

It also issues some directives including:



. When roars stay indoors

. Close windows and doors

· Avoid travel if possible

· Take safe shelter

· Do not take shelter under trees

· Do not lie on concrete floors and do not lean against concrete walls

· Unplug electrical/electronic devices

· Immediately get out of water bodies

· Keep away from the object that conduct electricity

· When hail starts don’t go outside