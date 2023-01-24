One Killed in Kakrail as pickup van ran over him

A 65-year-old rickshaw puller was killed as a speeding pickup van hit his vehicle in the capital's Kakrail Monday night, reports UNB.

Tajul Islam was from Baliakandi upazila of Rajbari and used to live in the Rampura TV Station area in Dhaka.

Md Romen Miah, a sub-inspector (SI) of Ramna Police Station, said the accident occurred around 8.45pm when the pickup van crashed into the rickshaw in front of Judges Complex in Kakrail, leaving Tajul critically injured.

The 65-year-old was declared dead after being rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) at 9:15pm.

The body has been kept at the DMCH morgue for autopsy, the SI said.