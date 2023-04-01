NSU student dies as covered van hits motorbike in city

A North South University student was killed as a covered van hit the motorbike carrying her on Gabtali-Sadarghat road in the capital’s Beribadh area on Friday night.
The deceased, Sanjida Akter Tamanna, 27, an honours final year student of the university, was a pillion rider of the motorbike. She hailed from Noakhali’s Sonaimuri upazila and used to live with her family in the capital’s Kamrangichar.
Akter Hossain, sub inspector of Lalbagh police station, said the accident occurred around 10:00 pm when the speeding covered van crashed into the motorbike in front of one Shamim Garment on the road, leaving her critically injured.
She was first taken to a local hospital and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) around 1:00am when her condition deteriorated, he said.
The physicians at the emergency department of the hospital declared her dead upon arrival, the SI said, adding that the body was kept at the morgue for autopsy.