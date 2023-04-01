NSU student dies as covered van hits motorbike in city

Akter Hossain, sub inspector of Lalbagh police station, said the accident occurred around 10:00 pm when the speeding covered van crashed into the motorbike in front of one Shamim Garment on the road, leaving her critically injured.

She was first taken to a local hospital and later shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) around 1:00am when her condition deteriorated, he said.

The physicians at the emergency department of the hospital declared her dead upon arrival, the SI said, adding that the body was kept at the morgue for autopsy.