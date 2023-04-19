Woman, daughter among four killed as train hits them

Four people including a woman and her daughter were killed as a train hit them in Kalihati upazila of Tangail early Wednesday.
The incident took place on the Dhaka-Bangabandhu Bridge rail tracks’ Mirhamjani area in the upazila at around 5:30 am, said police.
The deceased were identified as Basanti Das, 60, Arati Rani Das, 55, Shanti Rani Das, 50, and her daughter Shilpi Rani, 30. All of the deceased are from Nikrail Daspara of Bhuapur upazila in Tangail district.
Relatives of the deceased said the four women were going to Salla. As they were walking along the rail tracks, the Dhaka-bound Ekota Express hit them, leaving them dead on the spot.
Bangabandhu Bridge East police station’s sub-inspector (SI) Nazmul Hasan said the four women, from the same area, were walking on the rail tracks. They were killed as the train hit them.