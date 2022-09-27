Accident

Death toll rises to 68 in Panchagarh boat capsize

BSS
Death toll rises to 68 in Panchagarh boat capsize
Death toll rises to 68 in Panchagarh boat capsizeProthom Alo

Death toll reached 68 and at least 11 others remained missing in the boat capsize in the Karatoya River near Auliya Ghat under Boda upazila in the district.

In the rescue operation, 18 more bodies have been recovered till filling the report since the morning on Tuesday after a boat capsized in the Karatoya River on Sunday afternoon, Boda police station officer-in-charge (OC) Sujoy Kumar Roy said.

Earlier, 24 bodies have been recovered on Saturday, 26 on Sunday after a boat carrying over a hundred passengers beyond its capacity capsized in the river in northern Panchagarh district.

Passengers were going to Badeshwari temple on the occasion of the celebration of Mahalaya, the auspicious occasion heralding the advent of goddess Durga.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Zahurul Islam said a five-member probe committee has been formed to look into the incident and the committee has been asked to submit its report by three working days.

The bodies of those identified have been handed over to their relatives, the DC added.

At least 70-80 people were rescued alive following the incident, he said.

Read more from Accident
Post Comment