Death toll rises to 68 in Panchagarh boat capsize

Death toll reached 68 and at least 11 others remained missing in the boat capsize in the Karatoya River near Auliya Ghat under Boda upazila in the district.

In the rescue operation, 18 more bodies have been recovered till filling the report since the morning on Tuesday after a boat capsized in the Karatoya River on Sunday afternoon, Boda police station officer-in-charge (OC) Sujoy Kumar Roy said.

Earlier, 24 bodies have been recovered on Saturday, 26 on Sunday after a boat carrying over a hundred passengers beyond its capacity capsized in the river in northern Panchagarh district.