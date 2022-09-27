Death toll rises to 68 in Panchagarh boat capsize

Passengers were going to Badeshwari temple on the occasion of the celebration of Mahalaya, the auspicious occasion heralding the advent of goddess Durga.
Deputy commissioner (DC) Zahurul Islam said a five-member probe committee has been formed to look into the incident and the committee has been asked to submit its report by three working days.
The bodies of those identified have been handed over to their relatives, the DC added.
At least 70-80 people were rescued alive following the incident, he said.