ASI killed in Bhola road crash

At least one person was killed in a road crash in Bhola’s Borhanuddin upazila on Sunday, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Aklima Akhter, 38, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Borhanuddin police station. Her husband Jasim Uddin is working as sub-inspector in Bhola Sadar police station.
According to police, ASI Aklima went to Kunjerhat area on a motorcycle with constable Zakaria to investigate a complaint.
On their way back to Borhanuddin police station, ASI Aklima fell off the motorcycle as Zakaria made a sudden break in an attempt to save a pedestrian crossing the road near at Kunjerhat bazar area.
At this very moment, a speeding truck from opposite direction crushed ASI Aklima to death on spot, confirmed Borhanuddin police station’ Officer in charge (OC) Mazhar Amin.
Police arrested the driver Azhar Khan as locals seized the deadly truck after the accident.