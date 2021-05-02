ASI killed in Bhola road crash

At least one person was killed in a road crash in Bhola’s Borhanuddin upazila on Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Aklima Akhter, 38, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Borhanuddin police station. Her husband Jasim Uddin is working as sub-inspector in Bhola Sadar police station.

According to police, ASI Aklima went to Kunjerhat area on a motorcycle with constable Zakaria to investigate a complaint.