Unidentified man crushed under train in city

An unidentified man was killed after being hit by a running train in the capital's Banani Chairman Bari area on Friday, reports UNB.
Iqbal Hossain, assistant sub inspector (ASI) of Kamalapur railway police, recovered the body of the 25-year-old man from the area at around 5:30 pm.
The man, wearing a navy-blue shirt and jeans, was hit by Mymensingh-bound Mohanganj Express train while he was walking near a rail track around 5:00pm. He died on the spot, ASI Mohiuddin said.
The body was sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy around 11:00am on Saturday after due procedures, he said.