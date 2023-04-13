Five killed in road crash in Chattogram

Five people were killed and one person was injured after a bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided in Chattogram's Boalkhali upazila on Thursday. The accident occurred at around 8:30 am at Boalkhali’s Raykhalipul area, police said.
So far, Police have confirmed the identities of three of the deceased. They are - Md. Selim, 45, of Boalkhali’s Mirpara, Anjana Akter, 35, of Mirsarai’s Jorarganj, and Babul Dey, 60, of Patiya’s Baidyabari.
Abdur Razzak, officer-in-charge (OC) of Boalkhali police station confirmed the accident saying that the identity of other two deceased could not be confirmed immediately.
Locals and witnesses said a Patiya-bound speeding bus collided head on with an auto-rickshaw from the opposite direction on the Arakan road at around 8.30 am in the morning, leaving four of six passengers of the auto-rickshaw dead on the spot.
Locals rescued the two other passengers, who sustained injuries in the accident, and took them to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH), where the physician on duty declared one dead, said Alauddin Talukder, sub-inspector (SI) of CMCH police outpost.
The other injured, identified as Md. Jalil, 24, of Patiya’s Monsa Badamtoli area, is undergoing treatment at the CMCH.
OC Razzak said, “The driver of the bus has been arrested and both vehicles involved in the accident have been seized from the spot.”
The passengers of the bus went to a Mazar in Boalkhali. They were returning from the Mazar on the bus Thursday morning when the accident occurred, the OC added.