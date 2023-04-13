Five killed in road crash in Chattogram

Five people were killed and one person was injured after a bus and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw collided in Chattogram's Boalkhali upazila on Thursday. The accident occurred at around 8:30 am at Boalkhali’s Raykhalipul area, police said.

So far, Police have confirmed the identities of three of the deceased. They are - Md. Selim, 45, of Boalkhali’s Mirpara, Anjana Akter, 35, of Mirsarai’s Jorarganj, and Babul Dey, 60, of Patiya’s Baidyabari.