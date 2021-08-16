Barguna road crash kills two Chinese, Bangladeshi interpreter

The Chinese were identified as Leoen Tao, a safety officer of Shanghai Electric Power Construction Company at the Taltoli Isotech thermal power plant, and engineer Luziklong. Their interpreter was Md Fakhrul Hasan, son of Anisur Rahman from Gulshan in Dhaka.
Eye-witnesses said they were traveling in a microbus from Dhaka to Taltoli Thermal Power Station on Sunday night.
The driver lost control on the Amtali-Patuakhali highway plunging the vehicle into a ditch along the road leaving the three dead on the spot.
Shah Alam Hawladar, officer-in-charge of Amtali police station, said the police recovered the bodies at night and took them to the police station.
The injured driver was admitted to Amtali Upazila Health Complex, the OC added.
District superintendent of police Jahangir Mallick said the Isotec thermal power plant authorities and the Chinese embassy would make all arrangements to repatriate the bodies of the Chinese nationals.
Filing of a case is underway, he said.
Fatal road accidents, blamed on rash and unskilled driving and faulty vehicles, are common in Bangladesh.
At least 2,329 people, including 291 women and 381 children, were killed and 4,361 others injured in 2,159 road accidents across the country in the first half of the current year, says a report published in July.