Dhaka aircraft crash death toll rises to 31, injured 165: ISPR

An Air Force FT-7 BGI training fighter jet crashed into a two-story building of Milestone School and College on Monday afternoon.

This Chinese-made fighter aircraft, used for training purposes, slammed into the school building in Uttara due to a mechanical failure.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the aircraft took off from the Kurmitola Air Force Base AK Khandaker in the capital at 1:06 PM and crashed into the school building shortly after. The Fire Service and Civil Defence received the report of the incident at 1:18 PM.

Immediately after the plane crash, a fire broke out in the school building. The surroundings became heavy with the screams of burned children, the desperate cries of parents frantically searching for their sons and daughters, and the wailing of relatives.