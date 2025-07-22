Dhaka aircraft crash death toll rises to 31, injured 165: ISPR
The death toll in the aircraft crash into a Milestone School building in the capital’s Uttara increased to 31 until 12:00 pm on Tuesday, while the number of injured was 165.
The Inter Services Public Relations Directorate disclosed this in a press release today.
Of the deceased, Combined Military Hospital (CMH), Dhaka registered 16 deaths, National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery registered 10 deaths, Lubana General Hospital and Cardiac Centre 2 and Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Uttara Adhunik Medical College Hospital 1 and United Hospital recorded 1 death each.
According to the ISPR list, the fatal crash injured 165 people. Eight of them have been undergoing treatment at Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital, 46 in Burn Institute, three in Dhaka Medical College Hospital, 28 in CMH, Dhaka, 13 in Lubana General Hospital, 60 in Uttara Adhunik Hospital, one in Uttara Crescent Hospital, one in Shaheed Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital, two in United Hospital, and three were receiving treatment at Kurmitala General Hospital.
An Air Force FT-7 BGI training fighter jet crashed into a two-story building of Milestone School and College on Monday afternoon.
This Chinese-made fighter aircraft, used for training purposes, slammed into the school building in Uttara due to a mechanical failure.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the aircraft took off from the Kurmitola Air Force Base AK Khandaker in the capital at 1:06 PM and crashed into the school building shortly after. The Fire Service and Civil Defence received the report of the incident at 1:18 PM.
Immediately after the plane crash, a fire broke out in the school building. The surroundings became heavy with the screams of burned children, the desperate cries of parents frantically searching for their sons and daughters, and the wailing of relatives.