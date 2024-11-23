10 die from dengue, 886 hospitalised in last 24 hrs

Ten dengue patients died while 886 were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the past 24 hours till this morning.

“During the period, 144 dengue patients were hospitalised in Barishal division, 69 in Chattogram, 121 in Dhaka division, 206 in Dhaka North city while 167 in Dhaka South, 107 in Khulna, 40 in Rajshahi, 27 in Mymensingh, one in Sylhet and 4 were admitted to different hospitals in Rangpur division,” said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

This year, the number of dengue cases rose to 85,712 while 448 deaths from dengue disease were reported during the period, the statement added.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths and a total of 3,21,179 dengue cases.