The Ro-Ro ferry Amanat Shah had been operating for over 40 years until it partially capsized in the Padma river at the Paturia ghat area of Manikganj on Wednesday morning.

As per the Inland Water Transport Ordinance, the registration tenure of a vessel lasts for 30 years. The tenure can be extended 10 more years in two phases through special fitness survey. However, the vessel cannot be allowed to operate by any way after 40 years.