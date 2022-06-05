Chattogram container depot explosion: Death toll rises to 16

Chattogram District Civil Surgeon Mohammad Ilias Chowdhury reported the death of another person at around 2:00am. The death toll rose to eight at the time.
CMCH Police Outpost Sub-Inspector (SI) Alauddin Talukder told Prothom Alo on Sunday morning that eight people have been killed till the morning. The bodies of seven victims have been kept in CMCH mortuary. The other body was kept at Park View Hospital in Panchlaish.
Meanwhile, fire service workers recovered six bodies from the container depot on Sunday morning. However, their names and identities were not known. The bodies were being sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.
The identities of three of the deceased were known but the remaining victims were not identified as yet. One of the unidentified bodies was of a firefighter, the fire service said.
The three identified are Mobinul Haque, Mohiuddin, 24, and Habibur Rahman, 23, working at the ICT counter of the depot. Among them Mobinul and Mohiuddin Bari are from Banshkhali upazila. Habibur was from Bhola.
Sitakunda Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Sumon Banik told Prothom Alo that police constable Tuhin’s leg was severed in the blast. At least five other constables, Fauzdarhat police outpost sub-inspector (SI) Motahar Hossain and several members of the industrial police were injured in the blast. A number of firefighters have been injured as well, he added.