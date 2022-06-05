Chattogram container depot explosion: Death toll rises to 16

The death toll in the explosion at Chattogram's Sitakunda container depot has increased to 16 including death of a fire service member, confirmed the authorities of Chittagong Medical College Hospital and police.

More than 150 people, including fire service men and police members, have been injured in the massive explosion shortly before Saturday midnight.

The injured were rushed to Chittagong Medical College Hospital. The hospital's assistant director Rajib Palit said two of the victims died at around 12:30am.

An hour later, CMCH Police Outpost Sub-Inspector (SI) Nurul Alam reported the deaths of two more persons. He said 60 to 70 injured have been admitted to the hospital. About 20 of them are in critical condition.