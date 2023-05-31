4 Bangladeshi workers die in fire in UAE

Rasel’s mother said her son went to the UAE with the aim to bring solvency to the family at the cost of Tk 700,000 last year. Expressing concern over the future of his one and a half-year-old daughter and wife, the mother questioned, “What will be the future of the family now?”

Members of two other families also expressed their deep shock at the death of the dear ones. They are worried about their future.

Tajmin Alam Tuli, acting upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) of Senbag, has already visited the families. She said the families urged the government to take initiative to bring the bodies back immediately.