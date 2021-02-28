Coal-laden vessel sinks in Pashur river near Sundarbans

A coal-laden cargo vessel sank in the Pashur river at Ismailer Char near the Sundarbans in Mongla upazila of Bagerhat district on Saturday night.

Harbour master of Mongla port, commander Fakruddin, said the cargo vessel named “MV BD-1148” with 800 metric tonnes of coal sank in the river around 11 pm as a crack developed at the bottom of the vessel.

All the eleven crew members managed to swim ashore. The incident took place when the cargo vessel was heading towards Nauapara in Jashore after loading coal from a mother vessel in the Harbour area of Mongla Port.