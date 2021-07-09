Combustible items exacerbated Narayanganj juice factory fire: Fire service

He said a total of 18 units of firefighters were able to douse the fire after 20 hours of effort.

Debashish said the fire service is dumping the fire on the fifth and sixth floor of the six-storey building and they will conduct drives to look for more bodies once the dumping is done.

A massive fire broke out on the ground floor of the building around 5:00pm Thursday. Fire service and civil defence’s deputy director (development) Nur Hossain said they recovered 49 bodies as of 2:15pm on Friday.