Condition of N’ganj fire victims critical

The condition of four victims out of six who were burnt in Narayanganj fire incident in the early hours of Tuesday is critical. The victims were Mohammad Bishal, 28, his wife Mita, 24, daughter Afsana, 5, son 18 month-old Minhaz and brother-in-law Mahfuzul, 12 and Sabbir, 15 ,reports BSS.

They are being treated at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit in the city.