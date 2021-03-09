Condition of N’ganj fire victims critical

The condition of four victims out of six who were burnt in Narayanganj fire incident in the early hours of Tuesday is critical. The victims were Mohammad Bishal, 28, his wife Mita, 24, daughter Afsana, 5, son 18 month-old Minhaz and brother-in-law Mahfuzul, 12 and Sabbir, 15 ,reports BSS.
They are being treated at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Unit in the city.
Resident Doctor of the burn institute Partha Shankar Paul informed that of the injured, Bishal sustained 90 percent burn injuries while his wife 15 percent, son Minhaz 45 percent, daughter Afsana 10 percent, his brother-in-laws Mahfuzul 85 percent and Sabbir 45 percent.
A total of six people of a family were burnt in a fire that broke out in the sixth floor of a six-storey building located in Masdair area in Fatullah of Narayanganj due to gas leakage of the flat’s kitchen room.