Constable on patrol at Dhaka SP residence shot dead

SP Maruf Hossain told Prothom Alo that Mehdi Hasan was on patrol at the main entrance of the residence with a loaded rifle on Friday afternoon. It seems that either he committed suicide or he mistakenly triggered the rifle as the bullet went through his chin.
“Members of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have reached the spot and are collecting evidence”, he added.
Sub-inspector (SI) of Ramna police station Abdus Salam took Mehdi's body to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where the physicians on duty pronounced him dead.