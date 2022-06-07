Container depot fire under control after 60 hours: Army

The deadly fire at BM Container Depot at Sitakunda was brought under control on Tuesday morning after over 60 hours, said the Army.

“We have been able to control the flames and the area is out of danger now,’ commanding officer of the 18th Brigade of the 24th Infantry Division Lt Col Ariful Islam told journalists around 9:00 am outside the depot.

He said there is still smoke coming out in the depot mainly from containers full of clothes. Water used to douse the fire is causing the smoke, he said.

“An expert team of Bangladesh Armed Forces is examining the area for the presence of any more hazardous substances. After receiving a final report from them we will be assured that there is no possibility of further danger, the commander said.