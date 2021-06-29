Accident

Moghbazar Blast

Court orders to submit probe report by 10 August

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Fire fighters conducts rescue operation after the blast in Moghbazar on 27 June. Tanvir Ahammed

A court in Dhaka has issued an order to submit an investigation report by 10 August in a case filed over deaths of eight people in the blast in the capital’s Moghbazar area on Sunday evening.

Dhaka's chief metropolitan magistrate court's magistrate Ashek Imam set this deadline on Tuesday.

Police on Tuesday lodged a case against unidentified persons for causing death due to negligence in connection with the blast in the capital city’s Moghbazar, reports UNB.

An FIR in the case was filed with Ramna police station on a complaint by sub-inspector Rezzaul Karim, said officer-in-charge Monirul Islam.

Eight people were killed and at least 200 injured after a powerful explosion ripped through a building near Moghbazar Wireless Gate.

On the next day, police formed a seven-member committee to investigate into the blast.

