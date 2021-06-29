Court orders to submit probe report by 10 August

Police on Tuesday lodged a case against unidentified persons for causing death due to negligence in connection with the blast in the capital city’s Moghbazar, reports UNB.
An FIR in the case was filed with Ramna police station on a complaint by sub-inspector Rezzaul Karim, said officer-in-charge Monirul Islam.
Eight people were killed and at least 200 injured after a powerful explosion ripped through a building near Moghbazar Wireless Gate.
On the next day, police formed a seven-member committee to investigate into the blast.