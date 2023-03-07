Two siblings drown in Jhalakati

<p>Two siblings drowned while taking bath in the River Dhansiri at Charvatarkanda village in Sadar upazila in Jhalakati on Tuesday.</p><p> The deceased are Md Amanullah, 12, and Md Abdullah, 10, sons of Md Sumon, resident of the same village.</p>.<p>The incident occurred this noon. Locals rescued Amanullah and Abdullah and sent them to Jhalokati Sadar Hospital where the duty doctor declared them dead.</p><p>Officer-in-charge of Jhalakati Sadar police station Md Nasir Uddin confirmed the matter.</p>