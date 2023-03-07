Accident

Two siblings drown in Jhalakati

BSS
Jhalakati
Map of Jhalakathi districtProthom Alo illustration

Two siblings drowned while taking bath in the River Dhansiri at Charvatarkanda village in Sadar upazila in Jhalakati on Tuesday.

 The deceased are Md Amanullah, 12, and Md Abdullah, 10, sons of Md Sumon, resident of the same village.

The incident occurred this noon. Locals rescued Amanullah and Abdullah and sent them to Jhalokati Sadar Hospital where the duty doctor declared them dead.

Officer-in-charge of Jhalakati Sadar police station Md Nasir Uddin confirmed the matter.

