Four killed as train hits auto-rickshaw in Cox's Bazar
Four people, including the driver of a CNG-run auto-rickshaw, were killed after being struck by a train in Rashidnagar Union of Ramu upazila on Saturday.
The deceased were identified as Shahab Uddin, the driver; passenger Morjina and her child.
The identity of the fourth victim is yet to be confirmed.
Md Tayebur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Ramu Police Station, said the accident occurred around 1:30pm at the Rashidnagar level crossing.
The auto-rickshaw was on its way to Cox’s Bazar town from Bharuakhali in Cox’s Bazar Sadar upazila when it was hit by the train while crossing the tracks.
Following the incident, an agitated crowd gathered and blocked the rail route, halting train services for about three hours. The train involved in the accident was also stopped.
Superintendent of Police Saifuddin Shaheen said the crowd was dispersed from the railway track around 5pm with the assistance of the army and members of Railway East Bengal (REB).
“Train operations have since resumed, and the situation is now under control,” he added.