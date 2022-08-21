Cox’s Bazar trawler capsize: 3 more bodies retrieved

Local fishermen spotted the bodies at Maheshkhali Channel of the Bay around 10:00 am and informed the coast guard, said Selim Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Cox’s Bazar Sadar police station.
So far, five bodies have been recovered from the Bay of Bengal, he added.
On Saturday, coast guard members fished out bodies of two fishermen from Maheshkhali and Sonadia channels.
On Friday afternoon, fishing trawler ‘MB Mayer Doa’ carrying the 19 fishermen capsized at Najirartek Channel, said M Hamidul Islam, contingent commander of the CG East Zone in Cox’s Bazar Station.
Of them, eight fishermen were rescued and three others managed to swim ashore
Three more fishermen are still missing, he added.