Accident

Cox’s Bazar trawler capsize: 3 more bodies retrieved

Prothom Alo English Desk

A team of Coast Guard on Sunday fished out the bodies of three more fishermen from the Bay of Bengal two days after a fishing trawler carrying 19 fishermen capsized amid inclement weather, UNB reports.

The deceased were identified as Hossain Ahmad, Azizul Haque and Mohammad Absar, residents of Sadar upazila of Cox’s Bazar.

Local fishermen spotted the bodies at Maheshkhali Channel of the Bay around 10:00 am and informed the coast guard, said Selim Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Cox’s Bazar Sadar police station.

So far, five bodies have been recovered from the Bay of Bengal, he added.

On Saturday, coast guard members fished out bodies of two fishermen from Maheshkhali and Sonadia channels.

On Friday afternoon, fishing trawler ‘MB Mayer Doa’ carrying the 19 fishermen capsized at Najirartek Channel, said M Hamidul Islam, contingent commander of the CG East Zone in Cox’s Bazar Station.

Of them, eight fishermen were rescued and three others managed to swim ashore

Three more fishermen are still missing, he added.

