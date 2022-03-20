Death toll in Shitalakkhya launch capsize rises to six

At least six bodies, including of a three-year-old child, were recovered after launch carrying around 50-60 passengers went down in the Shitalakkhya River after being hit by a cargo vessel near Al Aminnagar in Narayanganj Sunday afternoon, reports UNB.

One of the deceased was identified as Joynal, aged about 50, while the bodies of a 10-year-old girl, an 18-year-old girl, a 45-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman remained unidentified, said Narayanganj Fire Service deputy assistant director Abdullah Al Arefin.