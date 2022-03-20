Accident

Death toll in Shitalakkhya launch capsize rises to six

Prothom Alo English Desk
At least six bodies, including of a three-year-old child, were recovered after launch carrying around 50-60 passengers went down in the Shitalakkhya River after being hit by a cargo vessel near Al Aminnagar in Narayanganj Sunday afternoon, reports UNB.

One of the deceased was identified as Joynal, aged about 50, while the bodies of a 10-year-old girl, an 18-year-old girl, a 45-year-old woman and a 27-year-old woman remained unidentified, said Narayanganj Fire Service deputy assistant director Abdullah Al Arefin.

The fire service official said they recovered five bodies and the locals recovered Joynal’s body.

The bodies will be handed over to the relatives through the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO).

Around 20 passengers were still missing, he said.

Besides, 15-20 passengers managed to swim ashore, he added.

The naval police seized MV Ruposhi-9, a cargo ship owned by City Group. The cargo anchored at ‘Hossain The Dockyard’ in Munshiganj shortly after the accident, said Moniruzzaman Monir, officer-in-charge (OC) of Narayanganj Naval Police Station.

However, all the staff of the cargo, including the master and driver, fled, he added.

Meanwhile, the ministry of shipping formed a three-member probe committee headed by Dr. ANM Bazlur Rashid, joint secretary of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), to investigate the accident.

The committee is also asked to submit the report in three working days, said a release issued from the ministry.

Besides, Narayanganj deputy commissioner formed a five-member probe committee headed by additional district magistrate.

The Munshiganj-bound launch ML Asraf Uddin capsized in the river as cargo vessel MV Rupshi-9 hit it around 2:30 pm, according to fire service and civil defence headquarters.

Efforts are underway to rescue the missing passengers.

